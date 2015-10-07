(Adds quotes, background)

BERLIN Oct 7 Germany's transport minister said on Wednesday that authorities were examining whether to make additional demands of Volkswagen after it submitted its plans to fix the diesel engines that are at the centre of an emissions rigging scandal.

"My expectation is that the KBA (Federal Motor Transport Authority) will analyse this report rapidly and comprehensively, and submit possible questions to Volkswagen," Alexander Dobrindt told reporters in Berlin.

"It is important for us that we move very quickly towards a result, a final assessment of the technical issues."

Dobrindt said that VW had said in its report that Euro-5 diesel engines in the 2.0, 1.6 and 1.2 litre category would be the subject of a recall.

While all the engines will require a software update, to be rolled out from the start of next year, those in the 1.6-litre category may also need hardware adjustments which would not occur before Sept. 2016.

Dobrindt put the number of affected 1.6-litre engines at 3.6 million, but did not specify whether this was the number in Germany alone.

"The KBA needs a few days to assess the technical proposals and examine their reliability," Dobrindt said, noting that a meeting between investigators and VW was set for next Tuesday in Wolfsburg.