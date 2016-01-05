(Corrects maximum penalty from $90 billion to $48 billion in
third paragraph)
BERLIN Jan 5 The deputy parliamentary leader
for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on
Tuesday that the hard line taken by U.S. authorities against
Volkswagen could give U.S. automakers a boost at the expense of
their German rivals.
"Due to the massive claims against VW that are now out
there, I'm starting to suspect that the American authorities are
running the risk of pursuing an aggressive industrial policy
that favours the U.S. automobile industry to the detriment of
our German automobile industry," Michael Fuchs told Reuters.
The U.S. Justice Department has sued Volkswagen for
allegedly violating environmental laws. The claims could in
theory total up to $48 billion.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Noah Barkin)