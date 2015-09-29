BERLIN, Sept 29 German investigators are talking with officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of their probe into manipulation of diesel emissions tests at Volkswagen, a spokesman for the German transport ministry said.

"I can confirm this," the spokesman responded when asked about contact with U.S. authorities. "An investigative commission was set up by the ministry last week to clear up the issues surrounding manipulation in Germany. The commission is also holding talks with the U.S. environmental authority." (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)