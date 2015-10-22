BERLIN Oct 23 German Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt will travel to Washington on Monday to
discuss the Volkswagen emissions scandal with
Anthony Foxx, his U.S. counterpart, among others, two German
transport ministry sources said.
Dobrindt also wants to hold talks with the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), they told Reuters.
Volkswagen has admitted rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests
and said on Thursday it was looking into whether more vehicles
contain software capable of cheating diesel emissions tests.
The carmaker said last month that banned software could be
inside up to 11 million vehicles worldwide.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)