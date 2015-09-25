GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued after French relief, S.Korea voted eyed
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei slightly lower in lacklustre market
BERLIN, Sept 25 Germany's Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Friday that Volkswagen's manipulations of emissions affected light vans as well as cars.
"Based on our current knowledge, light-duty trucks as well as cars made by Volkswagen are also affected by the improper influence of emissions of diesel engines," Dobrindt said in a statement. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei slightly lower in lacklustre market
TOKYO, May 9 Mitsubishi Corp on Tuesday forecast a 2.2 percent increase in net profit for the year through March 2018, as the Japanese trading house expects stronger earnings from machinery and chemical products.