FRANKFURT Jan 11 German automaker Volkswagen
may end up buying back some cars affected by the
emissions scandal, its chief executive told CNBC in an
interview.
"In some cases it's very easy to repair the cars, in other
cases it's very expensive and in that case we have to negotiate
whether it would be better to bring back some of the cars to
Volkswagen," Matthias Mueller told CNBC at the Detroit auto show
on Monday.
"In theory it's possible," he said.
Some U.S. regulators and lawmakers have said VW may have to
buy back older models. German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported last week that VW assumed it would have to buy back
about 115,000 cars in the United States.
