WOLFSBURG, Germany Dec 10 Volkswagen
needs to win back trust lost through its cheating of
U.S. diesel emissions tests that may affect 11 million vehicles
worldwide, its chairman said on Thursday.
"Winning back trust is our top priority and our top
challenge," Hans Dieter Poetsch told a news conference at the
German company's headquarters in Wolfsburg.
"The last two and a half months have been unprecedented for
the VW group," he said, referring to the turmoil at Europe's
biggest carmaker since it admitted to cheating the tests on
Sept. 18.
"We will be relentless in seeking to establish who was
responsible," he said. "Everything is on the table. Nothing will
be swept under the carpet."
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by Harro ten Wolde)