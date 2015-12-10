WOLFSBURG Dec 10 Volkswagen has agreed steps to improve oversight of engine-software development to avoid future manipulations, the carmaker said on Thursday.

"Software for engine control devices will be developed more strictly in accordance with the four-eyes principle," VW said on Thursday at a press conference to detail results of its investigations into the emission scandal.

VW said its emissions tests will in the future be checked "externally and independently."

"We will not allow the crisis to paralyze us," Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said. "Although the current situation is serious, this company will not be broken by it." (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)