BERLIN Oct 8 Volkswagen said it is still examining whether and to what extent its cheating software installed in about 8 million cars in Europe functions illegally.

VW said on Thursday it is still unclear whether the emissions-control software was illegal under European rules but added the software is capable of recognising whether cars are undergoing laboratory dynamometer testing.

Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported earlier on Thursday that the software used to rig emissions tests in the United States was also switched on in diesel cars in Europe, citing a company spokesman.

"We are working intensely on technical solutions," a VW spokesman said in response to the report. "For that reason, questions posed at this point of time are speculative." (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Stamp)