BERLIN Nov 9 Volkswagen's top management and labour leaders will jointly take decisions on spending and production plans, in a move to dispel growing tensions between both sides.

"In the current difficult situation we must take joint decisions which pay heed to the profitability as well as employment," Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said in a joint statement with the works council on Monday, adding both sides will hold talks on investments and plant utilization in the next ten days.

Works council chief Bernd Osterloh said last Friday that an announcement by VW brand chief Herbert Diess last month to cut 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) of spending per year at the division had broken German rules on co-determination by executives and labour, and demanded immediate talks with company bosses.

Labour leaders are irritated by Diess who has also ordered a freeze on managerial promotions at the VW brand in a move that limits the clout of the works council, one source close to VW's supervisory board said on Monday.

VW's supervisory board has been meeting since about 1200 GMT at Wolfsburg headquarters to discuss latest findings on the diesel emissions scandal. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)