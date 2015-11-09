BERLIN Nov 9 Volkswagen's top
management and labour leaders will jointly take decisions on
spending and production plans, in a move to dispel growing
tensions between both sides.
"In the current difficult situation we must take joint
decisions which pay heed to the profitability as well as
employment," Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said in a joint
statement with the works council on Monday, adding both sides
will hold talks on investments and plant utilization in the next
ten days.
Works council chief Bernd Osterloh said last Friday that an
announcement by VW brand chief Herbert Diess last month to cut 1
billion euros ($1.08 billion) of spending per year at the
division had broken German rules on co-determination by
executives and labour, and demanded immediate talks with company
bosses.
Labour leaders are irritated by Diess who has also ordered a
freeze on managerial promotions at the VW brand in a move that
limits the clout of the works council, one source close to VW's
supervisory board said on Monday.
VW's supervisory board has been meeting since about 1200 GMT
at Wolfsburg headquarters to discuss latest findings on the
diesel emissions scandal.
($1 = 0.9289 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)