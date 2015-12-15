BERLIN Dec 15 Volkswagen will
terminate contracts of about 600 temporary workers next year at
a plant in Zwickau, Germany as it battles the costs of its
diesel emissions test-rigging scandal, the carmaker's labour
representatives said on Tuesday.
Jobs of more than 10,000 core workers at VW's three eastern
German sites in Zwickau, Chemnitz and Dresden are protected by
the carmaker's production plans, the works council at Volkswagen
Sachsen GmbH said in a statement published on Tuesday.
