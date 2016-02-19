UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
FRANKFURT Feb 19 Top managers at Volkswagen do not expect an agreement before the end of March with U.S. authorities over the German carmaker's rigging of emissions tests, German monthly Manager Magazin reported on Friday, citing company sources.
Negotiations are dragging on because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is demanding a long distance test of a technical solution proposed by Volkswagen, the magazine said.
It also said the costs for recalls, buybacks of affected vehicles and compensation of customers would be significantly higher than previously expected.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)
DUBAI, May 20 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.