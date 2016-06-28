UPDATE 1-Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
FRANKFURT, June 28 Volkswagen has agreed a $603 million settlement with dozens of U.S. states to resolve state consumer protection claims over the German carmaker's diesel emissions scandal, it said on Tuesday.
Volkswagen in a statement said it had agreed with the attorneys general of 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
"Today's announcement is within the scope of our provisions and other financial liabilities that we have already disclosed, and we are in a position to manage the consequences," Volkswagen's Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.