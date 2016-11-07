HAMBURG Nov 7 German prosecutors said on Monday
they are probing Volkswagen supervisory board
Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch over suspected market manipulation
related to the emissions scandal at the carmaker, confirming a
VW statement.
The investigation by prosecutors in Braunschweig focuses on
whether Volkswagen (VW) in 2015 manipulated markets by delaying
the release of information about the financial impact of its
emissions test-cheating scandal.
VW on Sunday said a probe announced in June and targeting VW
brand Chief Executive Herbert Diess and former group CEO Martin
Winterkorn has been widened to include Poetsch, its former
finance chief.
