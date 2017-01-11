BERLIN Jan 11 Volkswagen said it
will not comment on the findings of U.S. law firm Jones Day's
inquiry into the emissions scandal to avoid impeding ongoing
investigations.
Jones Day was mandated by Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory
board shortly after the emissions cheating broke in September
2015 to pilot an external probe of the carmaker's manipulations.
The law firm was due to conclude its investigations in the
fourth quarter last year, with expectations for it to reveal its
findings early this year.
"In order not to prejudice or otherwise impede ongoing
investigations, the company will not make any further comment on
the Statement of Facts or findings of the work of Jones Day," VW
said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)