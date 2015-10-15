RBI begins 'corrective action' for IDBI Bank over bad loans
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.
BERLIN Volkswagen said it would recall around 8.5 million diesel-engine cars in the European Union (EU) after Germany requested servicing of the vehicles following a scandal over rigged emissions tests.
VW said on Thursday that it would need to be determined outside the 28-nation EU which classes of engine EA 189 were affected. The latest engine generation EA 288 is not affected, it said.
NEW DELHI Saudi Aramco will reduce oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source said on Tuesday, as the oil giant cuts output as part of global supply pact and trims exports to meet rising domestic demand for power during hot summer months.