Nov 9 Volkswagen AG's U.S. marketing
operation said on Monday it will offer $1,000 worth of credit
cards, of which half may be spent at VW dealerships, to owners
of certain diesel models the company has admitted do not comply
with government emissions standards.
The automaker said eligible U.S. owners of Volkswagen and
Audi models equipped with 2.0 liter TDI diesel engines can apply
to receive a $500 prepaid Visa card and a $500 dealership card,
as well as three years of free roadside assistance services.
Volkswagen has said about 482,000 cars with four-cylinder diesel
engines had software installed that allowed the engines to pass
government tests for smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions, but
pollute at levels far above government limits in normal
operation.
