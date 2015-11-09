(Adds comments from U.S. senators, details on how dealer
program works)
By Joseph White and Paul Lienert
DETROIT Nov 9 Volkswagen AG will
offer credit cards worth $1,000, of which half is to be spent at
VW and Audi dealerships, to U.S. owners of certain diesel models
that do not comply with government emissions standards, VW's
U.S. subsidiary said on Monday.
The automaker said eligible U.S. owners of nearly 500,000 VW
and Audi models equipped with 2.0 liter TDI diesel engines can
apply to receive a $500 prepaid Visa card and a $500 dealership
card, as well as three years of free roadside assistance
services.
The program could cost VW nearly $500 million, half of which
could flow directly to dealers.
The German automaker has been embroiled in a scandal that
erupted in September when it admitted it had rigged U.S. tests
for nitrogen oxide emissions. The crisis deepened last week when
it said it had also understated the carbon dioxide emissions and
fuel consumption of vehicles in Europe.
VW also said on Monday it continues to discuss potential
remedies with U.S. and California emissions regulators,
including the possibility that some of the affected cars could
be bought back from customers.
In Washington, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and
Edward Markey on Monday decried VW's consumer program as
"insultingly inadequate" and "a fig leaf attempting to hide the
true depths of Volkswagen's deception."
The senators said VW "should offer every owner a buy-back
option" and "should state clearly and unequivocally that every
owner has the right to sue."
VW has said about 482,000 cars sold in the United States
since 2009 with four-cylinder diesel engines had software
installed that allowed the engines to pass government tests for
smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions, but pollute at levels far
above government limits in normal operation.
On Monday, the automaker posted details of its "goodwill
package" at www.vwdieselinfo.com. Audi plans to post details of
a similar program on Friday.
VW said the customer offer did not cover models equipped
with the 3.0 V6 TDI diesel engine, including the Touareg. The
company last week told U.S. and Canadian dealers to stop selling
certain of those models from 2014-2016 after the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said that VW group brands had
installed illegal devices on some 3.0 V6 diesel models.
To qualify for the credit card offer, VW diesel owners must
go to the company website, enter a vehicle identification number
and provide mileage and contact information. VW will send the
cards by mail. To activate the cards, owners then must take the
vehicle to the dealer for verification.
VW said on Monday that customers "don't have to sign
anything" and will not be required to relinquish any legal
rights.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan in Washington; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)