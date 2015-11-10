(Adds comment from U.S. state attorneys general)
By Paul Lienert and Andreas Cremer
DETROIT/BERLIN Nov 9 Volkswagen AG
took new steps on Monday to appease U.S. customers and German
union leaders unhappy with the company's response to a sweeping
emissions cheating scandal that claimed another high-profile
executive.
Volkswagen is offering a $1,000 credit, of which half is to
be spent at VW and Audi dealerships, to U.S. owners of certain
diesel models that do not comply with government emissions
standards, VW's U.S. subsidiary said.
The automaker said eligible U.S. owners of nearly 500,000 VW
and Audi models equipped with 2.0 liter TDI diesel engines can
apply to receive a $500 prepaid Visa card and a $500 dealership
card, and three years of free roadside assistance services.
The move was latest attempt to pacify owners who have been
frustrated by how the German automaker plans to fix affected
models. The company has warned it could rack up
multi-billion-euro costs to remedy the issue and repair the
damage to its reputation.
"I guess it's a very small step in the right direction. But
far from what I'd like to see in terms of being compensated,"
said Jeff Slagle, a diesel Golf owner in Wilton, Connecticut.
The scandal erupted in September when VW admitted it had
rigged U.S. tests for nitrogen oxide emissions. The crisis
deepened last week when it said it had understated the carbon
dioxide emissions and fuel consumption of vehicles in Europe.
VW said on Monday it continues to discuss potential remedies
with U.S. and California emissions regulators, including the
possibility that some of the affected cars could be bought back
from customers.
In Washington, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and
Edward Markey on Monday decried VW's consumer program as
"insultingly inadequate" and "a fig leaf attempting to hide the
true depths of Volkswagen's deception."
The senators said VW "should offer every owner a buy-back
option" and "should state clearly and unequivocally that every
owner has the right to sue."
Late Monday, attorneys general from 47 states and the
District of Columbia issued a statement saying the automaker's
offer to consumers "in no way diminishes the seriousness of the
deceptive practices and environmental harms" being investigated
by the states.
Slagle, who bought his vehicle in 2011, said he was
surprised there was still no plans for how to fix the cars:
"Even though they're clearly culpable, somehow they're in the
driver's seat."
VW has said about 482,000 cars sold in the United States
since 2009 with four-cylinder diesel engines had software
installed that allowed the engines to pass government tests for
smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions, but pollute at levels far
above government limits in normal operation.
CUSTOMER CREDIT
The automaker posted details of its "goodwill package" at
www.vwdieselinfo.com. Audi plans to post details of a similar
program on Friday.
VW said the customer offer did not cover models equipped
with the 3.0 V6 TDI diesel engine, including the Touareg. The
company last week told U.S. and Canadian dealers to stop selling
certain of those models from 2014-2016 after the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said that VW group brands had
installed illegal devices on some 3.0 V6 diesel models.
To qualify for the credit card offer, VW diesel owners must
go to the company website, enter a vehicle identification number
and provide mileage and contact information. VW will send the
cards by mail. To activate the cards, owners then must take the
vehicle to the dealer for verification.
VW said customers "don't have to sign anything" and will not
be required to relinquish any legal rights.
MANAGEMENT, LABOR TRUCE
In Germany, the financial impact of the scandal has
exacerbated tensions between Volkswagen management and labor
leaders over plans to cut spending by about 1 billion euros
($1.08 billion) per year through 2019 at its core Volkswagen
brand operations.
On Monday, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller issued a joint
statement with the top labor representative at the company,
saying the union would be involved in a series of talks during
the coming 10 days in decisions about the company's future.
"In the current difficult situation we must take joint
decisions which pay heed to the profitability as well as
employment," Mueller said in the statement.
VW union chief Bernd Osterloh said last Friday the
announcement of cuts by VW brand chief Herbert Diess had broken
German rules on co-determination by executives and labor, and
demanded immediate talks with company bosses.
Labor leaders are irritated by Diess who four months after
taking the helm of the VW brand has also ordered a freeze on
managerial promotions in a move that limits the clout of the
works council, one source close to VW's supervisory board said
on Monday.
"The challenges are huge but the workforce is backing the
company as long as we manage to come up with a balanced strategy
for investments, savings measures and future projects," Osterloh
said.
VW's supervisory board is due to approve spending plans on
plants, equipment and technology for coming years at a meeting
on Nov. 20.
The 20-member panel, which gives nine seats apiece to
workers and shareholder representatives, met at the Wolfsburg
headquarters on Monday to discuss the latest findings on the
diesel emissions scandal and the manipulation of carbon dioxide
emissions data.
Separately, Volkswagen said its head of corporate
communications, Andreas Lampersbach, quit on Monday, joining a
wave of departures as the scandal over its manipulation of
emissions tests escalates.
($1 = 0.9289 euro)
