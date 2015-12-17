By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Volkswagen of America said on
Thursday it is creating an independent claims program for the
owners of nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles that emit up to 40
times legally allowable emissions.
The German automaker said it is naming
compensation expert Ken Feinberg, who administered compensation
funds for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, BP Deepwater
Horizon oil spill and General Motors ignition switch
crashes, to create and administer the program.
VW has acknowledged that 482,000 2.0 liter 2009-2015 diesel
cars and 85,000 3.0 liter SUVs and larger cars have
higher-than-allowed emissions and faces more than 500 lawsuits
and a U.S. Justice Department investigation.
VW said Feinberg "will develop an independent, fair and
swift process for resolving these claims."
VW Group of America President and CEO Michael Horn said
Feinberg's "extensive experience in handling such complex
matters will help to guide us as we move forward to make things
right with our customers."
Feinberg said he will "commence work immediately designing
an independent claims process that will meet claimants' needs."
He added that "we hope to have a claims program designed as
expeditiously as possible."
VW is still awaiting approval of fixes for the vehicles and
has a stop sale on 2016 diesel vehicles.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, D.C.; Editing by
James Dalgleish)