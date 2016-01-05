(Corrects maximum penalty from $90 billion to $48 billion in
first paragraph and the terms of the penalties in the sixth
paragraph)
* VW could face fines in theory reaching $48 billion
* Lawsuits typically settled far below theoretical maximum
* Lawsuit reflects growing number of allegations against VW
* Shares fall as much as 6 percent
By Julia Edwards and Georgina Prodhan
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Jan 5 The U.S. Justice
Department has sued Volkswagen for up to $48 billion for
allegedly violating environmental laws - a reminder of the
carmaker's problems nearly four months after its emissions
scandal broke.
Although such U.S. lawsuits are typically settled at a
fraction of the theoretical maximum penalty, analysts said the
size of the claim meant Volkswagen (VW) could face a larger bill
than previously anticipated.
"The announcement serves as a reminder/reality check of VW's
still unresolved emissions issues," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote
in a note, maintaining their "sell" recommendation on the stock.
VW shares fell as much as 6 percent to a
six-week low in early Tuesday trade, the biggest drop on
Germany's blue-chip DAX index.
The civil lawsuit, announced on Monday, reflects the growing
number of allegations against VW since the German company
admitted in September to installing devices to cheat emissions
tests in several 2.0 litre diesel vehicle models.
According to a Reuters review of the U.S. complaint, VW
could in theory face fines of as much as $37,500 per vehicle for
each of two violations of the law; up to $3,750 per "defeat
device"; and another $37,500 for each day of violation.
The complaint says illegal devices to impair emission
control systems were installed in nearly 600,000 vehicles in the
United States. (here)
In September, U.S. regulators initially said Europe's
biggest carmaker could face fines in excess of $18 billion.
The lawsuit had been expected, and analysts believe any fine
will be far below the theoretical maximum. Although U.S.
authorities sued Toyota for up to $58 billion for environmental
violations around the turn of the century, they agreed a
settlement that cost the Japanese carmaker about $34 million.
Equinet analyst Holger Schmidt cut his rating on VW shares
to "reduce" from "neutral".
"We continue to believe that no one is able to make anything
else than a wild guess on potential fines," he said.
During December, VW's shares had been recovering as the
carmaker announced incrementally positive news such as simple
fixes for about 8.5 million affected cars in Europe.
The stock is now 22 percent below pre-scandal levels, with
analysts particularly concerned about the impact on VW in the
United States, where the firm has long struggled to make inroads
and tougher regulations mean it faces bigger potential fines.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA), accuses VW of four counts of violating
the U.S. Clean Air Act, including tampering with the emissions
control system and failing to report violations.
"The United States will pursue all appropriate remedies
against Volkswagen to redress the violations of our nation's
clean air laws," said Assistant Attorney General John Cruden,
head of the Justice Department's environment and natural
resources division.
The lawsuit is being filed in the Eastern District of
Michigan and then transferred to northern California, where
class-action lawsuits against VW are pending.
"We're alleging that they knew what they were doing, they
intentionally violated the law and that the consequences were
significant to health," said a senior Justice Department
official.
VW's cheating of diesel emissions tests allowed it to avoid
a costly revamp of engines to meet new U.S. standards.
The Justice Department has also been investigating criminal
fraud allegations against VW for misleading U.S. consumers and
regulators. Criminal charges would require a higher burden of
proof than the civil lawsuit.
The U.S. lawsuit also alleges VW gamed emissions controls in
many of its 3.0 litre diesel models, including the Audi Q7, and
the Porsche Cayenne.
VW's earlier admissions eliminate almost any possibility
that the automaker could defend itself in court, Daniel Riesel
of Sive, Paget & Riesel P.C, who defends companies accused of
environmental crimes, said.
To win the civil case, the government does not need to prove
the degree of intentional deception at VW - just that the
cheating occurred, Riesel said. "I don't think there is any
defence in a civil suit," he said.
Instead, the automaker will seek to negotiate a lower
penalty by arguing that the maximum would be "crippling to the
company and lead to massive layoffs", Riesel said.
Even after VW first admitted to using cheat devices in
certain models, the automaker "failed to come forward and
reveal" that other vehicles contained such devices, the
government said.
To cheat the emissions controls, VW installed software that
allowed the vehicles to detect when they were being tested on a
flatbed. When the vehicles detected they were actually on the
road, the software caused the emissions control systems to
underperform or shutdown, the government said, allowing the cars
to emit dangerous levels of air pollution.
The civil lawsuit does not preclude the Justice Department
from pursuing criminal charges against VW, said the Justice
Department official.
VW said in a statement: "Volkswagen will continue to work
cooperatively with the EPA on developing remedies."
"We will continue to cooperate with all government agencies
investigating these matters."
(Additional reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Bernard
Orr and Mark Potter)