WASHINGTON Jan 7 Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller will meet with the top U.S. environmental regulator on Wednesday, marking the highest-level talks since the German automaker admitted to using software to evade emissions requirements in 580,000 U.S. vehicles.

Mueller will meet with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Gina McCarthy on Wednesday in Washington, agency spokeswoman Laura Allen said Thursday. The meeting is at the request of the German automaker, she said.

The meeting comes a week after the U.S. Justice Department filed a civil suit against VW seeking up to $48 billion in damages under the Clean Air Act.

The EPA said Wednesday that after months of talks "recall discussions with the company have not produced an acceptable way forward. EPA continues to insist that VW develops effective, appropriate remedies as expeditiously as possible." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)