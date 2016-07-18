(Adds details on state lawsuits, background on emissions
cheating case and settlements)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, July 18 Three U.S. states plan to
unveil new lawsuits against Volkswagen AG on Tuesday
tied to the automaker's sale of diesel vehicles with
emissions-cheating software, even after they announced
settlements with the German automaker in June.
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said in a news
release that he would disclose details of the Volkswagen suit on
Tuesday that accuses VW of violating state environmental laws
and defrauding regulators.
New York state and Massachusetts are filing separate
lawsuits related to the same issue, according to a source. Frosh
said the states are seeking civil penalties, injunctive relief
and other penalties.
New York state said last month it had reached a "partial
settlement" with the automaker - joined by 43 other states
including Maryland and Massachusetts - worth a total of $603
million. Volkswagen said that settlement was to resolve existing
and potential state consumer protection claims.
The suits are the latest sign the automaker's legal troubles
stemming from the massive diesel emissions scandal are far from
over. VW also faces an ongoing Justice Department criminal
investigation.
Last month, the German automaker announced a settlement with
federal and state regulators and lawyers for 475,000 owners of
2.0 liter polluting diesel cars worth up to $15.3 billion -
including the $603 million state settlement.
A spokesman for New York Attorney General Eric T.
Schneiderman declined to comment Monday or confirm the state is
filing a lawsuit.
"These partial settlements announced today exact a stiff
price from Volkswagen for its deception of consumers and the
environmental damage it has caused in New York and across the
country," Schneiderman said last month, noting the state's
ongoing investigation.
Volkswagen faces a July 26 hearing before a federal judge
seeking preliminary approval for its $14.7 billion settlement
with federal regulators and owners, and it still must address
claims from 85,000 owners of larger 3.0 liter vehicles and its
dealers.
Last week, California's chief air regulator rejected a
proposed recall plan from Volkswagen to fix 3.0-liter diesels in
the state equipped with devices designed to evade emissions
tests.
The California Air Resources Board said it will not have
enough data at least until December to make a determination on
whether a 3.0-liter fix would work for all vehicles. If no fix
is possible, the company may have to buy back the vehicles,
which could add billions to the cost of its buy-backs.
VW is also in talks with its 650 dealers, who have been
prevented from selling nearly 12,000 new diesel cars after
regulators barred the sale of new polluting diesel vehicles last
year.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the company is in
regular talks with dealers "as we work to make things right. We
cannot comment further on ongoing discussions."
VW is holding meetings with its dealers - including sessions
this week in Nevada, Florida and Texas, dealers said. So far,
only a small number of U.S. VW dealers have sued the automaker.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao and
Andrew Hay)