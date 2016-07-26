WASHINGTON, July 26 Volkswagen AG plans to offer a new proposal to fix 85,000 polluting 3.0 liter vehicles after regulators rejected an earlier plan, a Justice Department lawyer said Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the California Air Resources Board said the plan to fix the VW and Audi luxury vehicles, which range from model years 2009-2016, was insufficient. At a court hearing Tuesday in San Francisco, Justice Department lawyer Joshua Van Eaton said the German automaker had been meeting with regulators in recent weeks and planned to offer a new fix proposal in August. (Reporting by David Shepardson)