By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Aug 5 Influential U.S. magazine
Consumer Reports urged the Justice Department to hike
compensation to 475,000 owners of polluting Volkswagen
diesel vehicles and allow owners who opt for a fix
to reconsider.
In comments filed on Friday on the proposed agreement, the
magazine said the buyback offer undervalues retail prices and
urged the use of values that "would lead to buyback offers for
consumers that would be at least several hundred dollars
higher."
Consumer Reports also wants owners who opt for a fix to be
able to change their mind and instead sell the car back to
Volkswagen because the car may perform differently once a fix is
performed.
The public comment period for the Volkswagen consent decrees
ends on Friday. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer granted
preliminary approval on July 26 to the settlement, which
includes the largest-ever U.S. automotive buyback offer, and set
an Oct. 18 hearing to grant final approval.
Volkswagen agreed to spend up to $10.033 billion on the
buyback for 2.0 liter vehicles that emit up to 40 times legally
allowable pollution. It has agreed to separate settlements worth
$5.3 billion to offset excess polluting, boost clean vehicles
and compensate more than 40 U.S. states.
Volkswagen and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did
not immediately comment.
Consumer Reports said it generally supported the settlement,
but urged "regulators to wield robust oversight of Volkswagen to
ensure that the company implements its recall, investment, and
mitigation programs appropriately" and it called on "federal and
state officials to assess tough civil penalties and any
appropriate criminal penalties against the company in order to
hold it fully accountable."
VW still faces fines for violating the U.S. Clean Air Act
and a potential consent decree that would subject it to
oversight by an independent monitor, and must resolve the fate
of 85,000 3.0 liter polluting vehicles. It also faces new civil
suits from New York, Maryland and Massachusetts for violating
state environmental laws as well as an ongoing Justice
Department criminal investigation.
