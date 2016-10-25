WASHINGTON Oct 25 A U.S. federal judge on
Tuesday approved Volkswagen AG's record-setting
$14.7 billion settlement with regulators and owners of 475,000
polluting diesel vehicles, and the German automaker said it
would begin buying back the vehicles in mid-November.
The action by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San
Francisco marked the latest development in a scandal that has
rocked VW since it admitted in September 2015 using secret
software in its diesel cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests and
make them appear cleaner than they really were.
Under the settlement, Volkswagen agreed to spend up to
$10.033 billion on the buybacks and owner compensation and $4.7
billion on programs to offset excess emissions and boost
zero-emission vehicle infrastructure and other clean vehicle
projects.
The affected vehicles emit up to 40 times legally allowable
pollution levels. Volkswagen may also be allowed to repair
vehicles if regulators approve fixes.
In total, Volkswagen has agreed to date to spend up to $16.5
billion in connection with the diesel emissions scandal,
including payments to dealers, states and attorneys for owners.
The scandal rattled VW's global business, harmed its reputation
and prompted the ouster of its CEO.
The world's second-largest automaker still faces billions
more in costs to address 85,000 polluting 3.0 liter vehicles and
U.S. Justice Department fines for violating clean air laws. It
also faces lawsuits from at least 16 U.S. states for additional
claims that could hike the company's overall costs.
