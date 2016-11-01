(Adds Volkswagen, EPA responses, details)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Nov 1 Two senior U.S. House
Republicans on Tuesday asked environmental regulators to answer
questions about Volkswagen AG's diesel emissions
settlements, including disclosing how the government calculated
the penalties imposed on VW to offset excess pollution.
In a letter, Representative Fred Upton, who chairs the House
Energy and Commerce Committee, and Representative Tim Murphy
asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to disclose how
much excess pollution VW vehicles sold in the United States
since 2009 have emitted. VW has agreed to spend $2.7 billion on
efforts to offset the pollution.
The legislators also want information on the requirement
that VW spend $2 billion over 10 years on zero-emission vehicle
investments. Some electric vehicle-charging firms and others
have raised concerns about the impact of the spending on the
marketplace.
Volkswagen is ramping up its electric vehicle offerings and
the automaker has not sold any diesel vehicles in the U.S.
market since late 2015, when it admitted to installing secret
software to evade emissions rules. The automaker has said it is
uncertain if it will resume diesel sales.
"VW may be able to obtain substantial competitive benefits,
if not a monopoly on electric vehicle infrastructure, under the
required investments," the letter said. "This is a curious
outcome for the settlement of a cheating scandal."
An EPA spokesman said the agency will review and respond to
the letter.
The EPA has declined to say how much excess pollution it
thinks the Volkswagen vehicles will emit or how much excess
pollution will be offset under the $2.7 billion program.
Volkswagen spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan declined to comment
on the letter but noted that over the next four months the
automaker will submit its zero emission outreach and
infrastructure investment plan to state and federal regulators.
In total, the world's second-largest automaker has agreed to
spend up to $16.5 billion in connection with the scandal,
including payments to dealers, states and attorneys for owners.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San
Francisco approved Volkswagen's $14.7 billion settlement with
owners and regulators.
That agreement includes up to $10.033 billion to buy back as
many as 475,000 polluting cars and the $4.7 billion for the zero
emission and diesel pollution offset programs.
Volkswagen has also agreed to make up to $1.21 billion in
payments to VW dealers and $600 million to 44 U.S. states to
address some claims. It still faces billions more in costs to
address 85,000 polluting 3.0-liter diesel-powered vehicles and
Justice Department fines for violating clean air laws.
Volkswagen has been in talks over how much compensation it
may offer owners of the larger 3.0-liter diesel vehicles that
emit up to nine times legally allowable emissions and whether it
will offer buybacks. It faces a court hearing on Thursday on the
issue.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)