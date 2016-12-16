WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay just over $200 million to offset emissions from about 80,000 3.0 liter diesel U.S. vehicles, a source told Reuters.
The agreement is expected to be announced as early as Friday, and is in addition to $2.7 billion that VW previously agreed to pay to offset emissions from about 475,000 2.0 liter diesel vehicles. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Friday delayed a hearing until later in the day so negotiations can continue over reaching a final resolution on the 3.0 liter vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.