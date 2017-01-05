Alberta says committed to seeing Trans Mountain pipeline to completion
TORONTO, May 30 Alberta's provincial government said on Tuesday that it remained "steadfastly committed" to seeing the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline through to completion.
WASHINGTON Jan 4 A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied Volkswagen AG and its former chief executive Martin Winterkorn's requests to have an investor lawsuit dismissed in California over its "Dieselgate" emissions scandal.
In a 41-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer also rejected a request by VW brand chief Herbert Diess to have the proposed securities fraud lawsuits tossed out of a California court. The investors suing are mostly U.S. municipal pension funds that invested in VW through American Depositary Receipts.
Volkswagen argued that German courts were the proper place for investor lawsuits. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.