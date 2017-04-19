WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Justice Department
is expected to name a former deputy attorney general under
President George W. Bush to serve as independent monitor of
Volkswagen AG as part of a plea agreement over the
automaker's diesel emissions scandal, a source briefed on the
matter said Wednesday.
Larry Thompson, a lawyer at Finch McCranie LLP who served as
U.S. deputy attorney general from 2001-2003, is expected to be
tapped to oversee the world's largest automaker for three years.
Under a plea agreement announced in January, VW must make
reforms and faces oversight by a monitor for three years. The
automaker is set to be sentenced to three years of probation on
Friday by a federal judge in Detroit.
Thompson and the Justice Department did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)