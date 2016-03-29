WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission filed suit Tuesday against Volkswagen AG
for falsely advertising that hundreds of thousands of diesel
vehicles were environmentally friendly, when they were secretly
emitting excess pollution.
The FTC filed suit in U.S. District Court in San Francisco,
saying that U.S. consumers suffered "billions of dollars in
injury" as a result of the deception.
VW has admitted to using undeclared software that allowed
580,000 diesel vehicles built since 2009 to emit up to 40 times
legally allowable pollution.
The Justice Department sued VW for up to $46 billion in
January for violating environmental laws and VW faces more than
500 civil lawsuits related to excess emissions, along with suits
from some U.S. states. Last week, a federal judge set an April
21 deadline for VW to remedy the vehicles.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the automaker has
received the FTC complaint and "continues to cooperate" with all
U.S. regulators.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)