WASHINGTON, March 30 Volkswagen AG said Thursday
it has agreed to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states
over its excess diesel emissions for $157.45 million as the
world's largest automaker looks to move past the scandal.
The German automaker settlement covers states including New
York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington
and also covers some consumer claims. In 2016, VW reached a $603
million agreement with 44 U.S. states, but that settlement
didn't cover claims resolved Thursday.
In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $25 billion in
the United States to address claims from owners, environmental
regulators, states and dealers and to make buyback offers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)