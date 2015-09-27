(Adds letter from CEO to staff)
By Andreas Cremer and Steve Scherer
BERLIN/ROME, Sept 27 Volkswagen's own staff and
one of its suppliers warned years ago about software designed to
thwart emissions tests, two German newspapers reported on
Sunday, as the automaker tries to uncover whether its executives
knew about the cheating.
Europe's biggest automaker is adding up the cost of the
biggest business scandal in its 78-year history, having
acknowledged installing software in diesel engines designed to
hide their emissions of toxic gasses.
Countries around the world have launched their own
investigations after the company was caught cheating on tests in
the United States. Volkswagen says the software affected engines
in 11 million cars, most of which were sold in Europe.
The company's internal investigation is likely to focus on
how far up the chain of command were executives who were
responsible for the cheating, and how long were they aware of
it.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing a source
on VW's supervisory board, said the board had received an
internal report at its meeting on Friday showing VW technicians
had warned about illegal emissions practices in 2011. No
explanation was given as to why the matter was not addressed
then.
Separately, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said VW's internal
probe had turned up a letter from parts supplier Bosch written
in 2007 that also warned against the possible illegal use of
Bosch-supplied software technology. The paper did not cite a
source for its report.
Volkswagen declined to comment on the details of either
newspaper report.
"There are serious investigations underway and the focus is
now also on technical solutions" for customers and dealers, a
Volkswagen spokesman said. "As soon as we have reliable facts we
will be able to give answers."
A spokesman for Bosch said the company's dealings
with VW were confidential.
Bild said Martin Winterkorn, who quit as Volkswagen CEO last
week, was demanding his salary for the rest of his contract
through the end of next year but the board did not want to pay
it. It cited no source. Winterkorn was paid 16 million euros
last year, the most of any CEO in Germany's blue chip DAX index.
New CEO Matthais Mueller sent a letter to staff promising
"relentless" efforts to investigate the scandal and promote the
"strongest compliance and governance standards in the industry".
SALES HALT IN ITALY
Volkswagen is still coming up with plans to deal with the 11
million cars that it built with the affected engines.
Its Italian unit has told its dealers to stop selling them,
Italy's Corriera della Sera newspaper reported on Sunday. It
said that would leave 40,000 cars stuck on Italian lots.
"As a precautionary measure, we ask that you suspend
immediately the sale, registration and delivery only of vehicles
carrying the Euro 5, EA 189 motor," the newspaper quoted Massimo
Nordio, chief executive office of Volkswagen's Italian unit, as
writing in a letter to dealers.
A Volkswagen spokesman said there had been no instructions
from company headquarters in Germany to dealers to stop selling
the affected cars, but sales units in individual countries had
the right to take such decisions on their own.
Italy's Volkswagen headquarters in Verona did not
immediately respond to calls.
In Volkswagen's home market Germany, where 2.8 million of
the 11 million affected diesel cars are on the road, the
government watchdog KBA has set an Oct. 7 deadline for the
company to present a plan to bring diesel emissions into line
with the law, Bild reported.
The transport ministry said the KBA had written to VW
demanding it "commit to concrete steps and a timetable" to
ensure its cars in Germany meet requirements.
A Volkswagen spokesman said: "It is in our strongest
interest to provide clarification here as soon as possible. We
will inform the KBA about what we are doing and the talks are
occurring on the highest level."
POLITICAL PRESSURE
German politicians have been adding to the pressure on
Volkswagen, worried about the reputation of German industry.
Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said the scandal must
not be allowed to tarnish "the made in Germany brand".
"If a global player from Germany violates environment
protection rules that blatantly, this casts a shadow on the
environment pledges of German companies," she told Handelsblatt
newspaper in an interview to be published on Monday.
She said the European Union was working on stricter
emissions tests to focus more on normal road conditions, rather
than rely on lab results.
Diesel engines use less fuel and emit less carbon - blamed
for global warming - than standard gasoline engines. But they
emit higher levels of toxic gasses known as nitrogen oxides,
blamed for deaths from lung and heart disease.
In most of the world, including the United States, diesel
engines in passenger cars are a niche product. But their fuel
economy and low carbon emissions have made them popular in
Europe, where they now account for half of vehicles sold.
Volkswagen and other European manufacturers have promoted
"clean diesel" technology, benefiting from diesel's fuel economy
but meeting stringent tests for emissions of toxins. But the
suggestion that this was achieved by cheating on tests could
affect the viability of the entire diesel sector and the fate of
companies that have bet on it.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, Andreas Cremer, Jonathan Gould,
Patricia Uhlig and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Jonathan Gould
and Peter Graff; Editing by Jon Boyle)