BERLIN, Oct 1 Volkswagen's
supervisory board is considering steps to prop up the carmaker's
credit rating amid a scandal over its rigging of emissions tests
that affects 11 million of its vehicles, two sources close to
the board said.
The board is considering cost cuts and measures to generate
cash flow, but has not discussed selling off VW assets or
brands, they said. One source added that a capital increase
would become likely if cash costs of the scandal were to exceed
a "critical level".
Volkswagen declined to comment on the remarks made by the
sources to Reuters.
Europe's biggest carmaker has admitted cheating in diesel
emissions tests in the United States and Germany's transport
minister says it also manipulated them in Europe, where
Volkswagen sells about 40 percent of its vehicles.
The scandal sent the Wolfsburg-based company's stock sharply
lower and forced out long-time CEO Martin Winterkorn, who has
been replaced by Porsche boss Matthias Mueller.
VW shares were up 3.6 percent in early trading on Thursday.
Credit rating agency Moody's last week changed the outlook
on VW's debt to negative, citing risks to the company's
reputation and financial flexibility. Fitch said it expected the
crisis to affect the entire automotive sector.
The sources said there were worries following the rating
agencies' comments that a downgrade could inflict higher
borrowing costs on the company, hampering its ability to win
back the trust of investors.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Noah Barkin and Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir and David Stamp)