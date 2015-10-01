(Adds planned testimony of U.S. unit head in paragraph 11,
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Oct 1 Volkswagen said on Thursday it
would take longer than expected to investigate its rigging of
vehicle emissions tests, raising the prospect of months of
uncertainty for customers, shareholders and staff.
After a seven-hour meeting late on Wednesday, the German
carmaker's supervisory board said it would take "at least
several months" to complete investigations, including an
external inquiry by U.S. law firm Jones Day.
As a result, it proposed cancelling a Nov. 9 shareholder
meeting it called less than a week ago to discuss the crisis.
Europe's largest carmaker has admitted cheating in diesel
emissions tests in the United States and Germany's transport
minister says it also manipulated them in Europe, where
Volkswagen sells about 40 percent of its vehicles.
It is under huge pressure to make rapid progress in tackling
a scandal that has wiped more than a third off its share price,
forced out its long-time chief executive, and sent shockwaves
through both the global car industry and German establishment.
Two sources close to the supervisory board told Reuters the
company was looking for ways to cuts costs and boost cash flow
to meet the bill for cheating regulators.
One source said a share sale to raise money was likely if
the cost exceeded a "critical level", without elaborating.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
The company also confirmed a Reuters report that Frank
Witter, currently management board chairman of its financial
services business, is to replace finance chief Hans Dieter
Pötsch, who is moving to become group supervisory board
chairman.
Separately, a German prosecutor clarified the status of its
inquiries into Volkswagen's former CEO Martin Winterkorn, who
resigned last week, saying it was looking into allegations of
fraud from unidentified individuals but that he was not under
formal investigation.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen remains under intense scrutiny in the
United States, where Michael Horn, president and chief executive
of Volkswagen Group of America, will testify before a
congressional oversight panel about the scandal on Oct. 8.
PAYING THE PRICE
Volkswagen has set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.2 billion) to
help cover the cost of the scandal, but some analysts think the
final bill could be much higher.
The company has said it will refit up to 11 million diesel
vehicles worldwide containing software capable of cheating
emission tests. It also faces potential fines from regulators
and prosecutors, lawsuits from consumers and investors, and a
possible hit to sales from the damage to its reputation.
In a sign it is bracing for a blow to its business, the
carmaker imposed a hiring freeze at its financing arm on Tuesday
and cut a shift at a German engine factory.
The company's U.S. sales for September showed little
indication of an impact, though its problems only emerged late
in the month. U.S. sales of VW brand vehicles rose 0.56 percent
compared with September 2014, while sales of its premium Audi
brand jumped 16.2 percent, the divisions said on Thursday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said a recall of
affected Volkswagen diesel cars would likely take place,
although a spokesperson added that no specific timeline had been
ordered yet.
The sources said the supervisory board was looking at ways
to make savings to try to avoid a downgrade in the company's
credit ratings, which would lead to higher borrowing costs.
They added, however, it was not talking about asset sales,
after calls from some analysts for the firm to sell its trucks
business or brands such as Bugatti, Ducati and Lamborghini.
Moody's, S&P and Fitch have all put negative outlooks on
their credit ratings for Volkswagen, meaning they see a risk
they might have to be cut.
"The company has a fairly robust balance sheet -- but also
has a very conservative approach to financing and its credit
rating," Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said in a research note
this week. "We believe that if the cash costs exceed 10 billion
euros, a capital raise is highly likely."
Warburton noted Volkswagen had 17.6 billion euros of cash at
the end of the second quarter, plus 15 billion of marketable
securities. But he added it had said in the past that it needed
a minimum of 10 billion euros in net cash to run the business.
Under existing company rules, Volkswagen could issue about 8
billion euros of preference shares, which do not carry voting
rights, Warburton said. Beyond that level, it might have to
issue ordinary shares, which could require the Piech-Porsche
families and the German state of Lower Saxony - the company's
two largest stakeholder groups - to stump up cash.
"NO EXCUSE"
The scandal is an embarrassment to Germany, which has long
held up Volkswagen as a model of its engineering prowess.
It has also rattled the global car industry, with
manufacturers worried it could lead to more costly regulations
and a drop in sales of diesel vehicles.
Karl-Thomas Neumann, a former VW executive who now runs
General Motors Co's Opel brand, said European automakers need
diesel engine technology to meet the EU's 95 grams per kilometer
carbon dioxide emissions target for 2021.
"We will reach the 95 (grams) but we need the diesel mix,"
Neumann said during a meeting with investors at GM's Milford,
Mich. vehicle testing facility.
At an auto industry conference in Berlin, the mood was
sombre, with the newly appointed sales chief of Volkswagen's
namesake brand and its head of future research pulling out.
"This (scandal) is causing damage to the entire German car
industry and to German engineering," said Helmut Kluger,
publisher of trade magazine Automobilwoche.
"There is no excuse whatsoever for the VW cheat. Toyota will
remain the world's largest carmaker in the foreseeable future,
that's clear now," he added, referring to Volkswagen's goal --
achieved in the first half of this year -- to overtake Japan's
Toyota.
There is no evidence to date that other carmakers have used
the same "cheat" software as Volkswagen.
Klaus Froehlich, development chief at German rival BMW
, told the conference the software used by Volkswagen
was a "no-go" for his company. Ford's German boss,
Bernhard Mattes, delivered a similar message.
It was not all gloom, though. A project manager at a diesel
engine component maker who declined to be named told Reuters he
expected "lucrative" business from servicing Volkswagen cars.
