HAMBURG May 24 Volkswagen believes
it will not need to raise provisions of 16.2 billion euros
($18.1 billion) it has already made for its diesel-emissions
cheating, as it moves closer to a civil settlement with the
United States Department of Justice, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
"We know the sum we are facing as of today," the source
said, ahead of a U.S. federal court hearing at which the two
sides are expected to report "significant progress" towards
reaching a final agreement by late June, according to two
sources briefed on the matter.
In April, Volkswagen agreed a framework settlement with
authorities in the United States to buy back or potentially fix
about half a million cars, after admitting it masked the level
of pollution from its cars using cheating software, plunging the
carmaker to a 4.1 billion euros operating loss for 2015.
The Wolfsburg-based company could still face further costs,
including from a DoJ investigation that could lead to criminal
charges, and potential class-action suits.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)