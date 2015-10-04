(Adds details throughout)
BERLIN Oct 4 Volkswagen's
supervisory board will hold an extraordinary meeting on
Wednesday at which finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch is expected
to be appointed as new head of the 20-member controlling panel,
two sources said on Sunday.
Europe's biggest carmaker faces the worst business crisis in
its 78-year history after it admitted cheating diesel emissions
tests in the United States, with 11 million vehicles affected
worldwide.
As well as appointing Poetsch, the board meeting on
Wednesday will discuss the latest findings of VW's internal
investigation which has already led to more than 10 suspensions
of senior managers, a source close to the board said.
Poetsch was originally due to be named to the supervisory
board at an extraordinary general meeting planned for Nov. 9 but
Volkswagen said on Thursday that would be pushed back.
At an internal company meeting last week at the VW
headquarters in Wolfsburg, Poetsch described the situation as an
"existence-threatening crisis for the company" albeit a
surmountable one, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported.
Volkswagen took out full pages in the Bild am Sonntag and
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspapers, replacing
what it said should have been an advert celebrating the 25th
anniversary of German reunification with this message: "We will
do everything possible to win back your trust."
A survey by German market research firm Puls showed 41
percent of consumers see the brand as damaged for the long term,
while 11 percent say they no longer want to buy a VW, the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.
Martin Schulz, the head of the European Parliament, said
that the scandal would hit the German economy hard but the
carmaker was likely to survive the crisis.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said she expected a limited impact
on the German economy. "I believe that the reputation of the
German economy, the confidence in the German economy is not so
shaken that we do not continue to count as a good business
location," she told German radio.
Bild am Sonntag reported that several engineers at VW have
confessed to installing the cheat software in 2008 when Ulrich
Hackenberg, the suspended head of research and development at
premium brand Audi, was still head of technical development at
the VW brand. VW declined comment.
VW provided the first information on Friday allowing
customers to find out if their vehicles are affected, and it
needs to tell Germany's KBA watchdog by Wednesday when and how
its cars will comply with emissions standards.
The day before, new Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will
have his first opportunity to explain to an expected gathering
of about 20,000 workers at a closed-door factory event how he
aims to steer VW out of the scandal.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said he did not rule
out re-examining subsidies for diesel cars, The Sunday Telegraph
newspaper reported, while Italy will test about 80 diesel models
produced by eight leading carmakers, financial daily Il Sole 24
Ore said.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Writing by Emma
Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)