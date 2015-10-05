BERLIN Oct 5 Volkswagen has not
found any evidence against three top engineers suspended as part
of its internal investigation into the rigging of U.S. emissions
tests, a source close to the company's supervisory board told
Reuters on Monday.
Two sources said the German carmaker's internal inquiry had
found employees began to install software designed to cheat
diesel emissions tests in 2008, after realising a new engine
developed at great cost would fail to meet both U.S. emissions
standards and in-house cost targets.
The inquiry has led to the suspension of more than ten
senior managers. Only the names of the three top engineers, all
of whom held key positions at the time, have surfaced in media
reports.
The three are Heinz-Jakob Neusser, head of technical
development at the core VW brand; Ulrich Hackenberg, head of
research and development at premium brand Audi; and Wolfgang
Hatz, the VW group's engine chief and head of R&D at sports-car
brand Porsche.
One source said the internal inquiry, expected to be the
main subject of a special board meeting on Wednesday at VW's
Wolfsburg headquarters, had not found evidence to accuse the
suspended individuals of the manipulation. The investigation is
ongoing and VW expects it will last at least several months.
VW, Audi and Porsche all declined to comment, while the
individuals could not immediately be reached for comment.
Hackenberg has hired lawyers to contest his suspension, a
source close to the matter has told Reuters.
Hatz has told internal investigators he is innocent, but has
not taken legal action because he expects the inquiry to clear
him of any wrongdoing, said one of the sources, who is close to
the supervisory board.
Europe's largest carmaker has admitted to using software to
rig diesel emissions tests in the United States. Germany's
transport minister says it also manipulated tests in Europe,
where VW sells about 40 percent of its vehicles.
It is under huge pressure to get to grips with the biggest
business crisis in its 78-year history, which has wiped more
than a third off its market value, forced out its long-time CEO
and rocked both global car markets and the German establishment.
The head of VW's U.S. business, Michael Horn, is expected to
be quizzed about those responsible for the scandal when he
appears before a panel of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday.
The two sources said the U.S. hearing was adding pressure on
VW to provide concrete information about what caused the
scandal.
Germany's KBA watchdog has also set the carmaker an Oct. 7
deadline to say how it will bring its cars into line with
emissions standards.
VW has said it will have to refit up to 11 million diesel
vehicles worldwide, include 2.8 million in Germany, that
contained software capable of cheating emissions tests.
New Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will address workers at
a staff gathering in Wolfsburg on Tuesday and is expected to
brief the supervisory board on Wednesday, one source said.
VW shares dipped to a 5-year low of 86.36 euros on Monday.
They recovered to close up 1.3 percent at 93.52 euros, lagging a
3 percent rise in Europe's blue-chip stock index.
(Writing by Mark Potter; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)