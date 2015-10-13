* To cut investment plans by 1 bln euros a year at VW brand
* To speed up cost cutting at VW brand division
* To focus more on electric, hybrid vehicles
(Adds detail on electrical vehicles strategy, background)
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN, Oct 13 Volkswagen will cut investment
plans at its biggest division by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)
a year and step up development of electric vehicles, it said on
Tuesday, as it battles to cope with the fallout from its
cheating of diesel emissions tests.
The German company also said it would speed up cost cutting
at the VW division, its largest by revenues, and put only the
latest and "best environmental technology" in diesel vehicles.
Europe's largest carmaker is battling the biggest business
crisis in its 78-year history after admitting last month it
installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators
about the true level of their toxic emissions.
The scandal has wiped about a quarter off its market value,
forced out its long-time chief executive and rocked both the
global car industry and the German economy.
Germany's ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its economic
sentiment index had plummeted to its lowest level in a year, in
part because of the uncertainty surrounding the auto industry,
which employs more than 750,000 people in the country and is a
major source of export income.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he did not think
Volkswagen's problems would do lasting damage to
Europe's largest economy, however.
Some analysts said a strategy more focused on electric
vehicles and hybrids could eventually help sow the seeds of
recovery for Volkswagen.
"There is a real chance for VW to even extract something
positive from the diesel fiasco," said Stefan Bratzel, head of
the Center of Automotive Management think-tank near Cologne.
"Funnelling more resources into electric mobility gives them
a credible future perspective to try to overcome this crisis."
But the company has a mountain to climb.
Volkswagen sources told Reuters on Friday its namesake
division would probably slump to a loss this year because it was
set to shoulder the bulk of costs related to the scandal.
The company has said it may have to refit up to 11 million
diesel vehicles that could contain cheat software, with around 5
million of those from the VW brand.
Some analysts have said the group could ultimately face a
bill of as much as 35 billion euros for refitting vehicles,
regulatory fines, lawsuits and other costs.
At 1310 GMT, Volkswagen shares were down 3.5 percent at
104.75 euros.
SAVING MONEY
Volkswagen will cut spending on models, technology and
production facilities at the VW brand by 1 billion euros a year
through 2019 from its previous plans, a spokesman said.
He declined to say what those investment plans had been.
Last November, Volkswagen announced 85.6 billion euros of
investments across the group between 2015 and 2019, with half
earmarked for modernising and expanding the model range.
Other brands within the group, which includes Audi, Porsche,
Seat and Skoda, are reviewing spending commitments, the
spokesman said, without giving details.
Volkswagen said last year it planned to increase cost
savings at the VW division, where profit margins lag much of the
rest of the group as well as major rival Toyota, to 5 billion
euros a year by 2017.
On Tuesday, the division said it would speed up those cuts
and stop making the money-losing Phaeton luxury saloon, a pet
project of former chairman Ferdinand Piech that has never met
its original sales target of 20,000 cars a year.
The next-generation Phaeton, due to hit showrooms by about
2019-2020, will only be offered as an electric vehicle, it said.
ELECTRIC CARS
Analysts have warned Volkswagen's problems could cast a
shadow over the entire diesel vehicle industry.
Although other carmakers do not appear to have used
so-called defeat device software to cheat emissions tests, the
scandal has highlighted differences between laboratory results
and the on-road emissions of cars and vans often marketed to
buyers as cleaner alternatives to using gasoline.
Tighter rules are being introduced that could hit the
competitiveness of diesel vehicles. That would be a particular
blow for manufacturers in Europe, where around a half of new car
sales are diesels versus a small fraction in the United States.
Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would expand its so-called MQB
modular platform -- the base for virtually all of the group's
small and medium front-wheel-drive family models -- to focus
more strongly on long-range plug-in hybrids and electric
vehicles with a range of up to 300 km (186 miles).
The MQB platform uses a large number of common parts across
its range of models and brands, allowing it to assemble vehicles
more quickly and at lower costs.
The company has said it wants to increase MQB-based vehicle
output to 7 million cars by 2018 from about 2 million last year.
Volkswagen sold 10.1 million vehicles in total last year.
While MQB is capable of hosting all types of powertrains
including diesel, gasoline and fully-electric vehicles,
Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would also develop a new modular
platform dubbed MEB for compact electric passenger cars and
light commercial vehicles.
The standardized system will serve as the basis for models
with an all-electric range of 250-500 km, it said.
At the Frankfurt auto show last month, Volkswagen said it
would launch 20 battery-powered and plug-in hybrid vehicles by
the end of the decade, including the first all-electric Porsche
"Mission E" and Audi's e-tron Quattro concept unveiled at the
show.
Even after Tuesday's cuts, Volkswagen's investment spending
dwarfs that of most major rivals, making it potentially better
placed to bounce back from any hit to the diesel market.
Exane analysts estimate Volkswagen will spend 11.9 billion
euros on development this year, 65 percent more than Fiat,
Renault and Peugeot combined.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Writing by Mark Potter; Editing by Anna Willard and Susan
Thomas)