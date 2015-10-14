* Winfried Vahland, designated North America boss, quits
* Leaves over differences of opinion over North America
* Newspaper says at least 30 managers involved in cheating
(Adds that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has joined other
regulators investigation VW)
By Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Oct 14 The man Volkswagen
lined up less than three weeks ago to head its North
American business resigned on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the
German carmaker's efforts to recover from a scandal over its
rigging of U.S. diesel emissions tests.
News of the resignation of company veteran Winfried Vahland
came as Germany's Spiegel magazine reported that at least 30
Volkswagen managers were involved in the test cheating. VW said
the figure was without any basis.
Last week, the head of Volkswagen's U.S. business, Michael
Horn, said he thought only "a couple of software engineers" were
responsible.
"Vahland was a good manager," said London-based analyst
Arndt Ellinghorst at banking advisory firm Evercore ISI. "VW is
facing massive challenges and a completely new start."
VW, Europe's largest carmaker, is in crisis after admitting
last month it installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive
U.S. regulators about their true level of toxic emissions.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which probes companies
accused of deceptive advertising, said on Wednesday it had the
joined Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency in
investigating Volkswagen.
The scandal has wiped out a quarter off Volkswagen's market
value, forced out its long-time chief executive, and rocked both
the global car industry and the German economy.
On Tuesday, the company said it would cut investment plans
at its core VW division by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) a year
through 2019 and speed up savings as it braces for a clean-up
bill that some analysts say could reach 35 billion euros to
cover regulatory fines, vehicle recall costs and lawsuits.
VW's premium Audi division, source of about 40 percent of
group profit, will also cut spending in the coming years, two
Volkswagen sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Audi managers are reviewing the brand's 2015-19 budget of 24
billion euros and are due to outline possible cost cuts to its
supervisory board by its next meeting on Dec. 3, they added.
DIFFERENCES OF OPINION
Vahland was at Volkswagen for more than 25 years, leading
its rapid expansion in China before heading Czech division
Skoda.
Skoda said he was leaving of his own choice because of
unspecified differences of opinion over the company's
organisation of its North American business, confirming what
sources close to the matter earlier told Reuters.
"This decision is expressly not connected to the current
events around the diesel topic," a Skoda statement said.
German weekly Auto Bild earlier reported Vahland's
departure, noting he was passed over for the top job at
Volkswagen after Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on
Sept. 23 because of the scandal.
Volkswagen had appointed 58-year-old Vahland to join the
management of the VW brand on Nov. 1 as head of its operations
in the United States, Mexico and Canada as part of a broader
reshuffle that led to Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller taking the
helm of the group.
Sources had told Reuters before Vahland's appointment that
he was also the favourite to get a new management board position
to oversee the group's North American operations, which were
struggling even before the test rigging scandal.
INVESTIGATIONS
Volkswagen is under pressure to identify those responsible
for the wrongdoing and fix up to 11 million affected diesel
vehicles. It has been criticised by politicians, investors and
consumers for the time it is taking to produce answers.
Spiegel, citing preliminary results of investigations by law
firm Jones Day and Volkswagen itself, said the dozens of
managers implicated in test rigging would be suspended.
It also cited a person familiar with the matter as saying
the circle of those involved or who knew about the cheating
could widen further.
New CEO Mueller is expected to speak to top management on
Thursday about the current state of the investigations, steps to
refit affected models and possible spending cuts.
As part of its response to the crisis, the company announced
plans on Tuesday to step up development of electric and hybrid
vehicles.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned on Wednesday
against condemning diesel technology because of the problems at
Volkswagen but said Germany needed to do better in switching to
alternative engines.
The car industry employs more than 750,000 people in Germany
and is a major source of export income. Diesel vehicles are
particularly important in Europe, accounting for about a half of
sales, compared with just a small fraction in the United States.
Gabriel said he was in favour of incentives to reduce the
price difference between electric and conventional vehicles.
However, the German finance ministry said it saw such incentives
as "problematic."
