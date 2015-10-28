BERLIN Oct 28 Volkswagen plans to
use taxpayers' money to help fund 6.7 billion euros ($7.4
billion) of provisions it set aside to cover costs related to
the emissions scandal caused by its own staff.
"Those items are tax-deductible," Finance Chief Frank Witter
said on Thursday during an earnings call.
"When it comes to fines and penalties the situation is
probably very different," the CFO said. "But for those items we
provisioned for today it is very legitmate and right to have
them tax-deductible."
Regulators and prosecutors around the world are
investigating Volkswagen's rigging of diesel emissions tests,
while customers and investors are launching lawsuits.
Witter said the financial burden of the scandal that VW is
facing is "enormous but manageable", adding that it was too
early to attempt to quantify litigation costs.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)