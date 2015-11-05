BERLIN Nov 5 Volkswagen's luxury
diesel cars in Europe are fitted with the same software that
American regulators say was used to cheat emissions tests in the
United States, the carmaker said on Thursday.
U.S. regulators said on Monday that about 10,000 VW cars in
the United States - including some Audi and Porsche models -
were equipped with auxiliary emission control devices (AECD)
that masked the fact that the cars could emit up to nine times
the allowed amount of smog-causing nitrogen oxide.
They said the firm had failed to inform them such devices
was fitted in large 3.0 litre engines used in luxury sport
utility vehicles. This widened the VW scandal, which had
previously focused mainly on smaller-engined mass-market cars.
Volkswagen, which has denied the AECD software altered
emission levels "in a forbidden way", told Reuters on Thursday
that the same devices were installed in cars in Europe - its
biggest market, accounting for around 40 percent of group sales.
It declined to say how many cars in Europe were equipped
with the software, in response to emailed questions, but did not
rule out the U.S. total could be higher than 10,000. Analysts at
Barclays said the European number could be 20 times larger than
in the United States.
The accusations from the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) forced Porsche's North American division to stop
sales of diesel-powered Cayenne SUVs from model years 2014 to
2016 until further notice and Audi to halt U.S. deliveries of
affected A6, A7, A8 and Q5 models.
In Europe, Volkswagen already faces a recall of 8.5 million
cars with smaller diesel engines after it admitted to installing
different, so-called "defeat devices" to cheat emissions tests.
The scandal has wiped nearly a third - or almost 24 billion
euros - off its market value.
But the German firm, Europe's biggest carmaker, said the
AECD system did not violate regulations in Europe or the United
States.
SALES FALL
"AECD software does not alter emissions levels, but it
ensures after a cold start (of the engine) that the catalytic
converters quickly reach their working temperature and emissions
cleaning takes effect," VW said. AECDs also protect engine parts
amid the combustion process which ensures the "durability" of
after-treatment of exhaust gases, it said.
AECDs were used in seven models of the Audi, Porsche and VW
brands in model years 2014 through 2016, of which five were
Audis, VW said. They were also used in some 2.0-litre engines of
model year 2016, it said.
Audi and Porsche deliveries together account for a fifth of
VW's global group sales.
The latest revelations came as the scandal began to hit VW's
sales in the five biggest European markets in October, with
group sales down 2.7 percent, while industry registrations were
up 2 percent, LMC Automotive said on Thursday.
VW is going to explain its stance on AECDs to
representatives of the EPA at a meeting on Thursday as it hopes
the regulator will allow its use of the software system, two
sources at the carmaker said, adding that Audi is planning to
meet separately with the regulator next week.
The EPA says that by definition, an AECD "is an element of
design which senses temperature, vehicle speed, engine RPM,
transmission gear, manifold vacuum or any other parameter for
the purpose of activating, modulating, delaying or deactivating
the operation of any part of the emission control system".
Comments from Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air
Resources Board in Los Angeles, indicated the German group has a
formidable task to persuade U.S. authorities.
She told Reuters that regulators repeatedly saw the engines
cycle through tests with a relatively low amount of emissions,
only to see an increase in pollution a couple of seconds later.
"It's almost impossible to explain something like that in
any way other than something about the software that controls
the operation," Nichols said.
