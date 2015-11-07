BERLIN Nov 7 Volkswagen managers
are worried about travelling to the United States, a German
newspaper reported on Saturday, saying U.S. investigators have
confiscated the passport of an employee who is there on a visit.
Citing company sources, the Suddeutsche Zeitung said
Volkswagen believes the investigators want to prevent the
manager from evading questioning or criminal prosecution linked
to the diesel emissions scandal.
A spokesman for VW said: "Volkswagen employees are still
travelling to the United States. Everything else is
speculation."
Volkswagen is under investigation in the United States and
could face penalties of up to $18 billion after admitting it
deliberately rigged emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles.
Mary Nichols, head of the California Air Resources Board,
which is investigating VW, has criticised the carmaker's
handling of the scandal.
Citing a person with knowledge of the matter, the paper said
it was now unlikely that new VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller
would travel to the United States in the second half of November
as planned.
"We need legal security here before he can fly to the United
States," the paper quoted a person from group management as
saying.
There is no official plan for VW's new Chief Executive
Matthias Mueller to travel to the United States and VW has so
far declined to comment when asked whether such a trip is
likely.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)