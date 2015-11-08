BERLIN Nov 7 Several Volkswagen
engineers have admitted manipulating carbon dioxide emissions
data, saying the ambitious goals set by former Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn were difficult to achieve, Bild am Sonntag
reported.
The paper said VW engineers tampered with tyre pressure and
mixed diesel with their motor oil to make them use less fuel, a
deception that began in 2013 and carried on until the spring of
this year.
"Employees have indicated in an internal investigation that
there were irregularities in ascertaining fuel consumption data.
How this happened is subject to ongoing proceedings," a
Volkswagen spokesman said, declining to comment on the Bild
report.
Volkswagen on Tuesday said it had understated the fuel
consumption and carbon dioxide emissions of about 800,000
vehicles sold in Europe and later said it would foot the bill
for extra taxes incurred by drivers as a result.
The latest allegation has deepened a crisis which erupted in
September when Volkswagen admitted it had rigged U.S. tests for
nitrogen oxide emissions. Auto analysts say the company could
face a bill as high as 35 billion euros ($38 billion) for fines,
lawsuits and vehicle refits.
According to Bild, Winterkorn declared at the Geneva auto
show in March 2012 that VW wanted to reduce its CO2 emissions by
30 percent by 2015 and the engineers did not dare to tell him
that this would be difficult to achieve.
Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE has declined to comment on whether the
firm's culture or the management style of Winterkorn, who
resigned in September, had been a factor in the cheating.
Lawyers for Winterkorn have not responded to a request for
comment.
An engineer at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, who works in
the Research & Development department, broke his silence at the
end of October and told his superiors about the large-scale
deception, Bild said citing only what it said was information it
had received.
It said the engineers used several illegal measures to
manipulate the emissions values, including through a higher tyre
pressure of 3.5 bar. They also mixed diesel in the motor oil so
that the vehicle ran more smoothly and used less fuel.
The paper said VW was examining which employees to suspend
following the revelations but said the engineer who made the
deception known would be allowed to stay.
"We can't punish someone who has taken such a brave step,"
Bild quoted a person in VW's top management as saying.
VW is conducting an internal investigation into its handling
of all pollution-related issues after admitting that it had
cheated on diesel emissions tests in the United States.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing
by Jon Boyle)