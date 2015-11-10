(KBA corrects an earlier statement to say it will not review
CO2 levels of VW cars that seem currently not affected)
FRANKFURT Nov 10 Germany's top transportation
watchdog will redetermine the carbon dioxide (CO2) emission
levels of 800,000 Volkswagen models declared by the
carmaker to give false CO2 data.
The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said on Tuesday
it will not review CO2 levels of VW cars that seem currently not
affected by the falsification.
Europe's largest automaker admitted on Nov. 3 that CO2 data
of some 800,000 cars were false and said compensation payments
to customers and other costs related to the malfeasance could
amount to 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion).
($1 = 0.9353 euros)
