* Supervisory board to approve capex cuts Friday - sources
* Emissions scandal seen weakening VW's powerful unions
* Labour forced to back down at Nov 9 board meet - sources
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Nov 19 Volkswagen is set to
announce its first cut in capital spending since the 2009
financial crisis, a sign of how the German carmaker's
emissions-cheating scandal is weakening the position of its
labour unions.
The supervisory board of Europe's largest car manufacturer
will approve the cuts on Friday, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters, as the company prepares for the
multi-billion euro bill to clean up its biggest ever business
crisis.
Analysts on average expect Volkswagen (VW) to cut annual
spending on factories, models and equipment by 10 percent from
the 17.1 billion euros ($18.4 billion) announced last year. That
figure was almost double the 8.6 billion average for 2010-12.
Labour unions have long wielded a greater influence at VW
than at other German companies, dating back to the 1930s when
the Nazi regime used expropriated union funds to build the
massive plant at its home town of Wolfsburg.
But the company's admission in September that it cheated
U.S. diesel emissions tests has triggered a crisis which is
allowing the ruling Porsche-Piech clan to tighten its grip.
With a new chairman and CEO in place who are loyal to the
family, some analysts think a power shift is underway that could
weaken the position of unions and their local government allies
who have often put investment and jobs ahead of profits.
"The way VW functioned in the past twenty years does no
longer work," said Arndt Ellinghorst of banking advisory firm
Evercore ISI, who has a 'buy' rating on VW shares on expectation
the crisis could become a turning point for productivity.
"VW has its back to the wall and it will be management
calling the shots ... not the works council," he added.
There were signs at the last supervisory board meeting on
Nov. 9 that management is gaining the upper hand.
Works council chief Bernd Osterloh, who leads the nine
labour representatives on the 20-strong board, launched into a
criticism of VW brand chief Herbert Diess for cutting costs
without consulting workers, sources close to the matter said.
But Osterloh, who can normally rely on the support of two
board members from VW's home region of Lower Saxony, was forced
to back down after a representative from Qatar, VW's No. 3
stakeholder, said his view was not shared by the majority.
The Qatari intervention was unusual because its two board
members rarely speak at the meetings, the sources said.
Lower Saxony declined comment, while VW's works council and
authorities in Qatar didn't return calls seeking comment.
A fund manager, who did not want to be identified because of
the delicacy of the subject, said Osterloh would be better
advised to cooperate with cutbacks.
"Diess' strategy is totally appropriate," he said. "If they
(labour leaders) support the coming wave of cost reductions,
they may be able to avoid even deeper cuts in future."
NO RED FLAGS
While VW has grown rapidly in recent years, briefly
overtaking Toyota to become the world's biggest-selling carmaker
in the first half of this year, the profitability of its core VW
brand has lagged its major rivals.
The brand made a net profit of 540 euros per car last year,
compared with 631 euros at Ford, 783 euros at General
Motors and 1,647 euros at Toyota, according to
the Center of Automotive Research.
Analysts have put this down in part to the strength of its
unions, which have headed off retrenchments in the past.
When sales were tumbling in the early 1990s, for example, VW
averted job cuts by introducing the four-day workweek.
During the 2008-9 financial crisis, the company also used a
flood of profits from its expansion in China to avoid the
cutbacks made in Europe by rivals such as Ford, Opel and PSA
Peugeot Citroen.
One source close to VW's executive board said management had
been forced in the past to seek "maverick technical solutions"
to offset huge staff costs because cutting jobs was impossible.
The emissions scandal, however, is a greater threat than the
company has faced before, with its preference shares down 35
percent since the crisis began and analysts saying the cost of
fines, lawsuits and vehicle refits could top 40 billion euros.
VW has set aside 8.7 billion euros to help cope with its
initial costs for falsifying both diesel and carbon dioxide
emissions tests, and is seeking as much as 20 billion euros in
funding from banks before the end of the year, sources said.
New CEO Matthias Mueller has said the company needs to
overhaul its strategy and decentralize product planning as well
as sales operations -- steps that will remove key
decision-making from the IG Metall union's stronghold of
Wolfsburg, where it represents more than 95 percent of VW
workers.
New Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch has also put workers on
notice of cutbacks by saying the emissions scandal poses an
existential threat to VW.
Other carmakers have invoked a state of emergency to wring
concessions from unions. Peugeot, for example, closed a French
plant last year, laid off thousands of staff and introduced a
pay freeze as well as widespread outsourcing. The steps helped
boost first-half profitability to 5 percent, almost double the
VW brand's 2.7 percent.
VW unions will no doubt put up a fight, but Osterloh
appeared to concede in a Nov. 13 interview with Deutsche
Presse-Agentur that his negotiating position had weakened.
"In this situation we have other problems and no time to
fight for our rights by waving red flags or calling a
demonstration," he said.
($1 = 0.9331 euros)
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz;
Editing by Mark Potter)