WOLFSBURG, Germany Nov 25 Volkswagen will not reduce planned provisions of 6.7 billion euros ($7.1 billion) for costs of its diesel emissions scandal although technical fixes for affected vehicles have turned out less complex.

As long as VW does not know how much it will incur in total costs for the manipulations, there is no reason to alter planned provisions, a spokesman told reporters at the carmaker's base in Wolfsburg.

VW has presented technical fixes to Germany's KBA motoring watchdog for 1.6 litre and 2.0 litre engines accounting for 8.2 million of the 8.5 million affected vehicles in Europe.

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday the steps needed to fix the vehicles are "technically and financially manageable." ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)