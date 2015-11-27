* CO2 cheats bigger threat than earlier scandal - Osterloh

* Sees risk to jobs should decline in orders persist

* Says VW needs to keep close eye on new orders (Adds more comments from labour boss, detail and background)

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 27 Volkswagen is facing slowing orders for new cars, with consumers shunning purchases after the automaker admitted this month it understated fuel usage and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, VW's top labour representative said on Friday.

"There is caution in buying," the German company's works council chief Bernd Osterloh told reporters. "The CO2 issue has triggered a greater crisis of confidence (in VW products) than the nitrogen (emissions) issue."

VW said on Nov. 3 it had manipulated the level of CO2 emissions in about 800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe, and is expecting costs of at least 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), including compensation payments to customers.

Two weeks later, VW said the CO2 cheating, which mainly involved diesel cars, affected more petrol-powered vehicles than previously disclosed.

The revelations about fuel economy and CO2 emissions have deepened the crisis at VW, which initially centred on software used on up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide that VW admitted in September had vastly understated their actual emissions of the pollutant nitrogen oxide.

Global sales of VW group vehicles fell 3.5 percent in October, though they edged up 0.5 percent in Germany. VW has denied reports that orders and sales have started to plunge in the wake of the CO2 admissions.

Osterloh, who also sits on the VW supervisory board's influential steering committee, said there could be risks to jobs should the decline in orders persist.

"Employment is safe provided we are selling cars," he said. "If we sell no cars, it will get relatively difficult."

"We will have to look at incoming orders of the next days, weeks and months," he added.

($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Mark Potter)