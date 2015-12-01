BERLIN Dec 1 The Porsche-Piech family clan,
which control a majority of the voting rights in Volkswagen
, is convinced the German automaker and its hometown
of Wolfsburg can overcome the emissions scandal, the Porsche
chairman said on Tuesday.
Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of Porsche Automobil Holding SE
and a Volkswagen board member, was speaking after an
annual pre-Christmas meeting between city officials and
Volkswagen executives and board members.
"I am firmly convinced that the city of Wolfsburg together
with Volkswagen will master the situation and gain further
strength," Porsche said in a statement issued by the city.
"The Porsche and Piech families stand behind Volkswagen and
Wolfsburg as its headquarters."
Porsche SE, a publicly traded holding company that owns 52.2
percent of VW ordinary shares, is the biggest shareholder in VW.
VW has set aside 6.7 billion euros ($7.12 billion) to help
cover the costs of recalling vehicles with rigged diesel
emissions and another 2 billion for compensation payments
related to its manipulations of carbon dioxide emission levels.
A town of around 125,000 people, Wolfsburg owes its very
existence to Europe's largest automaker and about half the
town's workers have a job directly linked to the company.
Wolfsburg mayor Klaus Mohrs said he hoped the city could
work on a strategy to promote electric cars with Volkswagen to
create a model town and "pave the way for a new era of
mobility."
Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Muellersaid the
emissions issue was a catalyst for change.
"We have to reorientate ourselves to stay relevant in the
future. For Volkswagen, but also for Wolfsburg, I am confident
that this can succeed and will succeed," he said.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)