By Andreas Cremer
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Dec 10 Volkswagen
said on Thursday only a small group of employees was
responsible for cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests and there
was no indication board members were involved in the biggest
business crisis in the carmaker's history.
Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said investigations into the
affair were going well, but the scandal was the result of a
"chain of errors" and it would still take months to say which
individuals were to blame.
Europe's biggest motor manufacturer said it had agreed steps
to improve oversight of engine-software development to avoid any
future emissions test manipulations.
It also hoped to reach agreement with U.S. environmental
authorities in the next few days or weeks so the company can
start to recall affected cars there. Cooperation with those
authorities was described as "excellent".
VW admitted in September it had cheated U.S. emissions tests
and installed software capable of deceiving regulators on up to
11 million diesel vehicles worldwide, news that wiped billions
of euros off its market value and forced out its long-time CEO.
Some U.S. lawmakers were heavily critical of the company in
the following days when it blamed a handful of rogue engineers,
even though investigations were only getting underway.
But VW's reputation was given a boost on Wednesday when it
said another scandal involving the understatement of carbon
dioxide emissions was not as bad as feared.
"One could argue they should have revealed what they know a
lot sooner than two-and-a-half months after the crisis started,
but they are raising their game now," said Stefan Bratzel, head
of the Center of Automotive Management think-tank.
"It will be important to maintain that level of exchange
with the public in coming months to prove they're serious about
transparency."
At 1625 GMT, VW shares were up 2 percent ay 134.4 euros,
still down on their pre-scandal level of about 162 euros, but up
from October's low of around 86 euros.
Despite the scandal, orders so far this year were up by 3.5
percent and Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said he was
confident drivers would get over their reluctance to buy the
group's vehicles in the coming weeks.
VW also said it was planning a new corporate structure that
would be in place across the group by early 2017. The company
was not considering the sale of any units to simplify its
structure or raise money, and was happy with having 12 brands.
But executives were still unable to estimate the scandal's
legal costs, for which they had so far made no provisions.
Analysts have said VW could have to pay out tens of billions
of euros to cover regulatory fines, lawsuits and vehicle refits.
Mueller, who has not been to the United States since
becoming chief executive after the scandal broke, said he would
visit the country for the Detroit motor show in January and
contact authorities while there.
Speaking at a news conference at VW's headquarters in
Wolfsburg, Mueller said he would apologise for the situation,
but added: "I don't think I will be going down on my knees there
... I will look ahead optimistically and confidently."
LEGAL AND ETHICAL BOUNDARIES
"No business justifies crossing legal and ethical
boundaries," Poetsch said. "Even though we cannot prevent
misconduct by individuals once and for all, in future it will be
very difficult to bypass our processes."
Poetsch said an external investigation by U.S. law firm
Jones Day was making good progress but would need time to reach
conclusions.
He said VW would not name any individuals involved on
Thursday but it was likely only a small number of people took
part in the deception.
"We are talking here not about a one-off mistake but a chain
of errors," he said, adding: "Based on what we know today, it
was a very limited group which acted irresponsibly."
Poetsch said he was not aware of any involvement of members
of the management or supervisory boards in emissions test
manipulation.
VW's engine-development unit remained the focus of
investigations, Poetsch said.
Mueller said the crisis was an opportunity for VW to make
long-needed structural changes. Since the start of this year,
the VW group's executive board has brought in six new members,
and top management had been changed at seven of VW's 12 brands.
He said VW was working on a new structure to give more power
to its regional divisions and brands. Details would be drawn up
in the first quarter of next year and it would be in place
across the group by early 2017.
"There is no doubt that on the one hand there were
weaknesses in our procedures ... and on the other hand we had an
attitude of employees in middle management that was, as we say
today, 'non-compliant'," he told ARD TV.
Mueller said it was relatively simple and inexpensive to fix
the affected cars, and he was often asked why they had not done
so in the first place. The reason was that the technology for
the fixes was not available when the cars were built, and the
problem was not known at the time.
"We will not allow the crisis to paralyse us," Mueller said.
"Although the current situation is serious, this company will
not be broken by it."
